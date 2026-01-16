Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 35.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 1183.62 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 35.29% to Rs 192.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 1183.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1140.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1183.621140.6620.5019.36272.83221.06255.25205.84192.20142.06

