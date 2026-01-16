Wipro consolidated net profit declines 7.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 23555.80 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 7.00% to Rs 3119.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3353.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 23555.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22318.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23555.8022318.8018.2420.344938.905129.804133.904453.303119.003353.80

