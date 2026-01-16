Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 64.79 crore

Net profit of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 64.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.7965.49-24.77-9.4811.12-12.286.02-18.456.02-69.17

