Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 518.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 518.18% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.248.2312.013.161.890.301.800.201.360.22

