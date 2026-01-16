Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 518.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 9.24 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 518.18% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.248.23 12 OPM %12.013.16 -PBDT1.890.30 530 PBT1.800.20 800 NP1.360.22 518

Wipro Q3 PAT drops 4% QoQ to Rs 3119 cr

RVNL successfully bids for South Eastern Railway project of Rs 87.55 cr

Varroc Engineering announces VRS scheme pay-out of Rs 79.94 cr

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Optiemus Infracom allots 3.04 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

