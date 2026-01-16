Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 2377.96 crore

Net profit of Nu Vista reported to Rs 56.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 2377.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2017.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2377.962017.4913.528.99240.0394.2777.01-60.5556.21-44.15

