Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himadri Speciality rises after Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 135 crore

Himadri Speciality rises after Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 135 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical advanced 1.29% to Rs 656.95 after the company reported 35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.70 crore on a 13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,136.92 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total expenses during the period under review went up by 9% YoY to Rs 953.19 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 11% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 23% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 11% YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 197.30 crore, up by 42% from Rs 139.10 crore in Q2 FY24.

 

For H1 FY25, Himadri Speciality has recorded revenues and PAT of Rs 2,337.33 crore (up 20% YoY) and Rs 258.48 crore (up 38% YoY), respectively.

Himadri Speciality Chemical is engaged in the production of carbon chemical products. HSCL is the leading producer of CTP and the third-largest producer of CB in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Akasa Air

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

Prime, Prime Video

Prime Video viewers in India to face ad interruptions starting 2025

Stock market, Indian market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 16: Sensex sheds 319 pts, Nifty below 25k; Auto, IT indices fall 1%

wheat msp agriculture

Ahead of Diwali, Union Cabinet raises MSP for Rabi crops to support farmers

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Hockey India League: Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon