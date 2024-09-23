Business Standard
Hind Rectifiers hits the roof on bagging order

Hind Rectifiers hits the roof on bagging order

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Hind Rectifiers hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 856.65 after the company said it secured a supply order worth over Rs 200 crore from Indian Railways.
The domestic order is to be executed in fiscal year 2025-26.
The company's current market capitalisation is Rs 1,468.11 crore on the BSE.
Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of electronic, electrical and electro-mechanical equipment, power electronic equipment & railway traction equipments.
Standalone net profit of Hind Rectifiers soared 264.74% to Rs 6.93 crore on 38.89% rise in net sales to Rs 135.53 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.
 
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

