Hind Rectifiers hits the roof on bagging order

Hind Rectifiers hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 856.65 after the company said it secured a supply order worth over Rs 200 crore from Indian Railways.

The company's current market capitalisation is Rs 1,468.11 crore on the BSE.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of electronic, electrical and electro-mechanical equipment, power electronic equipment & railway traction equipments.

Standalone net profit of Hind Rectifiers soared 264.74% to Rs 6.93 crore on 38.89% rise in net sales to Rs 135.53 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

The domestic order is to be executed in fiscal year 2025-26.