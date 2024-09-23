Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSP Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 555 cr

PSP Projects spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 555 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
PSP Projects jumped 4.63% to Rs 705.70 after the company announced that it has received various new work orders worth Rs 554.92 crore.
The company has bagged an order for construction of Gold Stone Hotel and Commercial Towers at Bangalore, Karnataka. The value of this contract is Rs 389.29 crore. The projects have to be completed within a period of 22 months and 16 months, respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Further, the company has received an order for the construction of residential towers in Ahmedabad, worth Rs 165.04 crore. The completion timeline for this project is 24 months.
 
"With these new contracts, the total order inflow for the financial year 2024-25 has reached Rs 1,444.91 crore to date," PSP Projects said in a statement.
PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in the country.
The compamy reported standalone net profit of Rs 34.25 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a de-growth of 6.77% as against with Rs 36.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 611.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, up 20.08% year on year basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SmallCap hits fresh high at 57,530, MidCap up 200pts; Sensex, Nifty gain

china Flag, China

China's fuel oil imports set to slow down on anticipated tax changes

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' makes the cut as India's Oscars 2025 entry

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Indian real estate mkt to jump manifold by 2047, to touch $10 trn: Report

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI delegation arrives in Jharkhand to review Assembly poll preparedness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon