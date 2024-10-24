Business Standard
Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 4.79%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 4.79%

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 4.79% today to trade at Rs 683.05. The BSE Metal index is down 0.83% to quote at 31352.21. The index is down 5.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 1.24% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.59 % over last one year compared to the 25.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 4.86% over last one month compared to 5.21% fall in BSE Metal index and 5.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45141 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 448.65 on 26 Oct 2023.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

