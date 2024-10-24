Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies and Transport for NSW extend partnership with new 5-year agreement

HCL Technologies and Transport for NSW extend partnership with new 5-year agreement

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and the New South Wales Government's transport and roads agency, Transport for NSW, have extended their ongoing partnership to enable world-class transport services and experience for customers.

Under a new five-year agreement, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end managed services for business-critical and operational applications, platforms, and cloud operations with embedded security services. This will also include continuous improvement, AI and automation-driven innovation, and major enhancement services. This partnership will provide a future-ready platform for onboarding transport applications, services and business areas.

HCLTech will focus on scaling and futureproofing Transport for NSW's technology by building a resilient, reliable, secure application and platform landscape.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 230 pts, at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; FMCG, Metal drag 1%

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to inject $113 billion into the country's armed forces

LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

KEC International stock price gains 3% on securing orders of Rs 1,142 crore

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon