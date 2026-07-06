Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 976.1, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% drop in NIFTY and a 33.49% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 976.1, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24436.8. The Sensex is at 78319.33, up 0.71%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has slipped around 8.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12598.45, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 973.35, up 2.13% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 41.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% drop in NIFTY and a 33.49% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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