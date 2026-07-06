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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India Ltd gains for fifth session

Abbott India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26830, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% gain in NIFTY and a 15.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26830, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 4.07% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25745.15, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20032 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11080 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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