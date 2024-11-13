Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.40% to Rs 12.96 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 33.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.40% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.9619.46 -33 OPM %1.855.24 -PBDT0.971.30 -25 PBT0.771.24 -38 NP0.580.87 -33
