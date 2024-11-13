KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 43.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.87% to Rs 56.23 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 43.52% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.87% to Rs 56.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.2342.32 33 OPM %22.2526.25 -PBDT10.2811.47 -10 PBT5.339.28 -43 NP3.886.87 -44
