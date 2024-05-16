Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 52.19% to Rs 4308.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2831.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12494.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 7621.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5827.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 30381.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26927.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14768.7512494.67 18 30381.0826927.46 13 OPM %39.9625.87 -32.0624.80 - PBDT6438.973899.27 65 11632.058294.17 40 PBT5795.002843.66 104 10224.886509.50 57 NP4308.712831.18 52 7621.055827.74 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon