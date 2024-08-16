Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.46% to Rs 9.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Gala Global Products reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.46% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.3017.37-2.043.05-0.360.31-0.410.26-0.420.18