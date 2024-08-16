Business Standard
Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 35.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 35.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 114.74 crore
Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 35.62% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 114.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.74128.84 -11 OPM %4.533.88 -PBDT2.172.52 -14 PBT1.471.83 -20 NP1.981.46 36
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

