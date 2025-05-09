S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 200.51 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 25.13% to Rs 33.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 200.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.89% to Rs 117.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.14% to Rs 760.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 627.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales200.51186.79 7 760.49627.80 21 OPM %25.4425.48 -25.6924.24 - PBDT52.1147.34 10 197.57151.39 31 PBT40.6036.38 12 152.86112.65 36 NP33.4126.70 25 117.8184.82 39
