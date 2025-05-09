Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 25.05% in the March 2025 quarter

May 09 2025

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 74392.28 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 25.05% to Rs 5497.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4396.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 74392.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67078.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.15% to Rs 15037.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13059.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 255734.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221112.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74392.2867078.68 11 255734.45221112.91 16 OPM %13.2812.90 -12.8013.21 - PBDT8591.667349.43 17 27225.1924105.83 13 PBT7539.246328.23 19 23104.0120423.50 13 NP5497.264396.12 25 15037.1113059.11 15

May 09 2025

