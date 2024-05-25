Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.69% to Rs 1773.13 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 478.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.25% to Rs 7006.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8267.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 29.55% to Rs 245.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 1773.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3094.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1773.133094.097006.718267.30-6.6310.189.586.60-223.5365.0231.98-401.25-241.4432.67-73.12-528.89245.93189.84478.16-27.84