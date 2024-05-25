Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 42.69% to Rs 1773.13 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 29.55% to Rs 245.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 1773.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3094.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 478.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.25% to Rs 7006.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8267.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1773.133094.09 -43 7006.718267.30 -15 OPM %-6.6310.18 -9.586.60 - PBDT-223.5365.02 PL 31.98-401.25 LP PBT-241.4432.67 PL -73.12-528.89 86 NP245.93189.84 30 478.16-27.84 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 33.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Franklin Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MKP Mobility reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon