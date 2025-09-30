Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

Hindustan Construction Company signs MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

To develop large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to jointly pursue and execute large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations. HCC's expertise in heavy civil construction and project execution will be combined with KRCL's proven capabilities in rail systems, operations, and project implementation. Together, the partners will deliver integrated, end-to end solutions across the full spectrum of transport infrastructure, including civil works, track laying, signalling, electrification, MEP systems, operations and maintenance, and other critical components of modern transport networks.

 

The partnership will particularly focus on complex assignments such as underground and elevated metro systems, NATM tunnelling, railway bridges, and large-scale EPC contracts. Both organizations will jointly identify and bid for opportunities under varied contractual frameworks, including EPC, design-build, unit-rate contracts, PPP arrangements, and other advanced procurement models. The MoU also provides for the formation of joint ventures, consortia, or other collaborative structures tailored to project requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

NSE SME Matrix Geo Solutions lists with a soft landing

NSE SME Matrix Geo Solutions lists with a soft landing

NSE SME Ecoline Exim opens its market journey with a slight tear at the seams

NSE SME Ecoline Exim opens its market journey with a slight tear at the seams

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon