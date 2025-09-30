Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 408.1 MW renewable power projects at Khavda, Gujarat

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries has operationalized an aggregate 408.1 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,486.1 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.29 a.m. on 30 September 2025 to operationalize these plants and commence power generation from 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME Matrix Geo Solutions lists with a soft landing

NSE SME Ecoline Exim opens its market journey with a slight tear at the seams

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DXY extends slide under 98 mark; Concerns surrounding US govt shutdown looms

Indostar Capital sells stressed CV loan portfolio worth Rs 309.6 crore to Phoenix ARC

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

