Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 25.85% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales998.24879.73 13 OPM %9.128.32 -PBDT73.8859.32 25 PBT50.6039.25 29 NP36.1228.70 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

