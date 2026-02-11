Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 25.85% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 998.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 879.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.998.24879.739.128.3273.8859.3250.6039.2536.1228.70

