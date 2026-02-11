HEG consolidated net profit rises 148.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 656.33 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 148.17% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 656.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 478.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.656.33478.3821.6913.99300.05169.13246.15118.57206.9783.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News