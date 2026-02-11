HEG consolidated net profit rises 148.17% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 656.33 croreNet profit of HEG rose 148.17% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 656.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 478.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales656.33478.38 37 OPM %21.6913.99 -PBDT300.05169.13 77 PBT246.15118.57 108 NP206.9783.40 148
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST