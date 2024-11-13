Business Standard
Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 7.41% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.431.30 10 OPM %32.1728.46 -PBDT1.111.15 -3 PBT1.071.10 -3 NP0.750.81 -7

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

