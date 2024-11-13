Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading declined 96.92% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 OPM %-47.62-638.89 -PBDT0.122.29 -95 PBT0.112.27 -95 NP0.072.27 -97
