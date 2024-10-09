Business Standard
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 4.08%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 4.08%

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.45% over last one month compared to 2.44% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.08% today to trade at Rs 406.8. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.9% to quote at 30428.39. The index is down 2.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.64% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 2.49% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 63.77 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.45% over last one month compared to 2.44% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60789 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.5 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

