Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces signs new residential project in Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces signs new residential project in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

With revenue potential of Rs 600 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) announced that it has signed a new residential apartment project in Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of ~4.2 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 600 crore. This project is located on ITPL road, near Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project is undertaken on joint development basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This addition follows the acquisition of the Bannerghatta high-rise project signed in FY24. This would be ASL's 12th overall and 8th high rise project in Bangalore.

ITPL Main Road, near Whitefield is one of the most established residential micro markets in Bengaluru. It boasts excellent connectivity with a metro station nearby and seamless access to the IT/ITES hub in Whitefield, which is home to numerous IT companies and tech parks. The site benefits from well-developed social and civic infrastructure, including prominent schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity. Additionally, the area offers quick access to popular hotspots such as the Phoenix Marketcity, Forum Shantiniketan, Inorbit Mall, and the Whitefield Railway Station, making it a highly desirable location for residential development.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mayawati

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 300pts up, Nifty at 25,050; RBI MPC decision in focus

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IRB Infra September toll collection jumps 19% YoY; share price up 3%

RSA-W vs SCO-W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon