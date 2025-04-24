Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 15446.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 3.67% to Rs 2464.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2558.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 15446.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15041.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.62% to Rs 10649.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10277.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 62288.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60966.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15446.0015041.00 3 62288.0060966.00 2 OPM %23.4223.50 -23.8324.04 - PBDT3847.003661.00 5 15465.0015136.00 2 PBT3500.003341.00 5 14110.0013920.00 1 NP2464.002558.00 -4 10649.0010277.00 4
