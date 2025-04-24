Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Petrochem Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 107 cr

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The petrochemical company reported 18.71% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 106.89 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 131.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations shed 1.52% YoY to Rs 1,539.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 142.89 crore in Q4 FY25, down 19.07% from Rs 176.57 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Operational EBITDA was at Rs 144.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a de-growth of 17.46% from Rs 175.3 crore reported in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 9.40% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 11.22% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 12.70% to Rs 390.52 crore on 14.61% jump in revenue to Rs 6,001.60 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to approval of members in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) manufactures polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and extruded polystyrene. It has a polystyrene manufacturing plant at Nagothane in Raigad, Maharashtra. Apart from the primary business of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene production, SPL imports styrene monomer and trades in the domestic market.

The counter rose 1.29% to Rs 640.25 on the BSE.

HUL gains as Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,493 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 24/sh

GIC and SAMHI Hotels announce strategic partnership

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer drops as margin shrink to 13.6% in Q4 FY25; Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY

Volumes soar at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

