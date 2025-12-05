Friday, December 05, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Hindustan Unilever drops as Kwality Wall's demerger takes effect

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever fell 3.51% to Rs 2,339 as the stock adjusted for the demerger of its ice-cream business into Kwality Wall's (India) Limited (KWIL).

The record date for the separation is today, 5 December 2025, and HUL shares are now trading ex-ice-cream business. Eligible shareholders will receive one KWIL share for every HUL share held, in line with the 1:1 entitlement ratio.

The demerger became effective on 1 December 2025 after receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. Under the scheme, HUL transferred all its ice-cream brands, including Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast and Creamy Delight, to KWIL.

The company said the allotment of KWIL shares will be completed on or before 29 December 2025. The listing is expected within the statutory 60-day window from the receipt of the NCLT order.

 

The demerger aims to create a dedicated listed ice-cream company in India. It will have a focused management team with more flexibility to run the business. The structure allows the company to pursue strategies suited to the ice-cream segments operating model and market dynamics.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

HULs consolidated net profit increased 3.81% to Rs 2,694 crore on 1.50% jump in total income to Rs 16,388 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

