Hindustan Unilever Ltd soars 3.29%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2550.05, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 5.96% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2550.05, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23399.15. The Sensex is at 77248.29, down 0.33%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 7.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56691.95, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2582.5, up 4.1% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 3.97% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 5.96% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

