State Bank of India soars 1.21%

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 775.4, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.81% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% jump in NIFTY and a 12.66% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 775.4, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22402.05. The Sensex is at 73858.28, up 0.28%. State Bank of India has gained around 4.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47924.9, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 774.45, up 1.22% on the day. State Bank of India is up 39.81% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% jump in NIFTY and a 12.66% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

