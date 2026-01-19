Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.81% to Rs 10627.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 46.23% to Rs 3916.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2678.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 10627.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10627.008315.00 28 OPM %56.9754.11 -PBDT6152.004432.00 39 PBT5205.003527.00 48 NP3916.002678.00 46
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST