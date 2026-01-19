Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.81% to Rs 10627.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 46.23% to Rs 3916.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2678.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 10627.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10627.008315.0056.9754.116152.004432.005205.003527.003916.002678.00

