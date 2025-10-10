Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 3.11%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 3.11%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 14.63% over last one month compared to 4.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 3.11% today to trade at Rs 496.3. The BSE Metal index is down 0.95% to quote at 33960.48. The index is up 4.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 1.78% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.19 % over last one year compared to the 0.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 14.63% over last one month compared to 4.8% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 82488 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 575 on 30 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

