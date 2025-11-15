Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 11.09 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 31.58% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.0911.76 -6 OPM %11.006.97 -PBDT1.230.80 54 PBT0.660.51 29 NP0.500.38 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

