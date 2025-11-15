Jaipan Industries standalone net profit rises 4342.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 7.44 croreNet profit of Jaipan Industries rose 4342.86% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.447.41 0 OPM %3.092.70 -PBDT3.180.11 2791 PBT3.110.07 4343 NP3.110.07 4343
