Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 36.45 croreNet profit of Nitin Castings declined 64.76% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.4538.32 -5 OPM %6.5010.44 -PBDT2.615.81 -55 PBT2.035.29 -62 NP1.484.20 -65
