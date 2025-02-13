Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %19.05-42.86 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.040 0
