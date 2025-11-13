Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.38% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.42 -52 OPM %5.0069.05 -PBDT0.010.29 -97 PBT0.010.29 -97 NP0.010.29 -97
