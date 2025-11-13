Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 42.84 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser rose 1.93% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.8438.99 10 OPM %9.718.87 -PBDT3.502.96 18 PBT2.732.30 19 NP2.112.07 2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

