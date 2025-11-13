Hariom Pipe Industries tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 34% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Hariom Pipe Industries dropped 9.54% to Rs 379.15 after the company reported a 33.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.41 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 15.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 6.86% YoY to Rs 335.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total expenses jumped 9.80% to Rs 322.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 293.68 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 259.71 crore (up 5.59% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 13.60 crore (up 4.53% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 33.68% to Rs 14.29 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 21.55 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.28% to Rs 34.02 crore on 21.19% increase in revenue to Rs 796.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Hariom Pipe Industries is a manufacturer of high-quality steel products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content