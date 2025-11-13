Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariom Pipe Industries tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 34% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Hariom Pipe Industries tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 34% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Hariom Pipe Industries dropped 9.54% to Rs 379.15 after the company reported a 33.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.41 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 15.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.86% YoY to Rs 335.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 9.80% to Rs 322.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 293.68 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 259.71 crore (up 5.59% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 13.60 crore (up 4.53% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 33.68% to Rs 14.29 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 21.55 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.28% to Rs 34.02 crore on 21.19% increase in revenue to Rs 796.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Hariom Pipe Industries is a manufacturer of high-quality steel products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infibeam Avenues spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 51% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Infibeam Avenues spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 51% YoY to Rs 66 cr

K&R Rail Engineering slumps after dismal Q2 performance

K&R Rail Engineering slumps after dismal Q2 performance

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon