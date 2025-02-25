Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.01% slide in NIFTY and a 21.96% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11693.7, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22567.65. The Sensex is at 74631.74, up 0.24%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has gained around 6.97% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.8, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68564 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 156.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gains for fifth session

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Revolt Motors launches all-new RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors launches all-new RV BlazeX

SEBI proposes tighter derivative market rules to curb risk

SEBI proposes tighter derivative market rules to curb risk

Nifty trades above 22,550; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades above 22,550; European mrkt opens lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon