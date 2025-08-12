HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 334.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 283.95 croreNet profit of HLE Glascoat rose 334.12% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 283.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales283.95227.07 25 OPM %13.249.62 -PBDT31.2514.19 120 PBT22.896.93 230 NP14.763.40 334
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content