Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 83.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.51% to Rs 14.51 croreNet profit of Gujarat Toolroom declined 83.91% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 94.51% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.51264.35 -95 OPM %34.189.01 -PBDT4.9623.78 -79 PBT4.8823.68 -79 NP3.6622.75 -84
