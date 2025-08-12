Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 6.51 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 36.36% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.515.80 12 OPM %13.3611.90 -PBDT0.830.60 38 PBT0.620.44 41 NP0.450.33 36
