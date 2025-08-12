Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.76% to Rs 1.54 croreNet profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 68.76% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.544.93 -69 OPM %7.143.65 -PBDT0.260.32 -19 PBT0.200.30 -33 NP0.150.22 -32
