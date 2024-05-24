HLV standalone net profit declines 4.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 59.74 croreNet profit of HLV declined 4.08% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 59.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 211.11% to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 199.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
