HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 59.26 croreNet profit of HLV rose 3.77% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.79% to Rs 26.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 203.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.2659.74 -1 203.31199.10 2 OPM %21.7318.48 -13.8215.45 - PBDT16.4914.03 18 40.9538.16 7 PBT12.2410.35 18 25.3123.80 6 NP10.7410.35 4 26.1323.80 10
