JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 857.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 373.08% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 857.89% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 373.08% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.690.7876.4239.742.480.192.440.191.820.19