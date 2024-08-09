JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 857.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 373.08% to Rs 3.69 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech rose 857.89% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 373.08% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.690.78 373 OPM %76.4239.74 -PBDT2.480.19 1205 PBT2.440.19 1184 NP1.820.19 858
